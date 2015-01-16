BRUSSELS Belgian police are holding 13 suspects detained during a dozen raids across the country on Thursday against an Islamist group and a further two people targeted by the investigation were held in France, state prosecutors said.

A spokesman told a news conference there was no apparent link to last week's Islamist attacks in Paris and the identities of two gunmen killed during one of the raids, in the eastern town of Verviers, had yet to be confirmed.

As well as guns and explosives, police uniforms were found in the apartment at Verviers, he said. Officials have said they feared the group was about to launch attacks on police stations.

