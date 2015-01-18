A Belgian special forces police blocks a street in central Verviers, a town between Liege and the German border, in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

ATHENS Belgian prosecutors said late on Sunday they had asked for a person arrested in Greece to be extradited over a possible link with a foiled Islamist plot to attack Belgian police.

“Further analysis of the elements of our investigation gave us enough reasons to ask for the extradition of one of the persons that were arrested yesterday by the Greek authorities,” the federal prosecutors’ office said in a statement.

Earlier a spokesman had said no connection had been established between events in Belgium, where police killed two gunmen during raids in the east Belgian town of Verviers, and the detention in Greece of more than half a dozen people.

