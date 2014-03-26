North Korea may have launched several missiles Wednesday - Kyodo
TOKYO North Korea may have launched several missiles on Wednesday morning, Kyodo News reported, citing a Japanese government source.
BRUSSELS Belgian police said a security alert caused by a suspicious package found on a Brussels bus during a visit by U.S. President Barack Obama on Wednesday had turned out to be a false alarm.
The package that had caused the scare was found to be harmless and the security perimeter set up around the bus was about to be lifted, a police spokesman said.
Police said earlier they had called in the bomb squad to investigate the package which was found in the north of Brussels, about three kms (two miles) from the headquarters of NATO. Obama was due to hold talks with NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen later.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; writing by Adrian Croft, Editing by Justyna Pawlak; editing by Adrian Croft)
PARIS Centrist Emmanuel Macron's bid for power in France gathered pace on Tuesday when he won support from a junior minister in the Socialist government while the interior minister resigned amid scandal in a new twist to the topsy-turvy presidential campaign.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump will attend a summit of leaders of NATO nations on May 25 in Brussels, the White House said on Tuesday.