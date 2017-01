Belgian police officers stand guard at the scene of a security operation in the Brussels district of Molenbeek, Belgium, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

BRUSSELS Three men detained for questioning late on Saturday after an anti-terror raid in the Brussels district of Molenbeek were released without charges, Belgian prosecutors said on Sunday.

Prosecutors said on Saturday that several houses had been searched in relation to an anti-terror investigation but that nothing was found. They did not give any details about the case.

Molenbeek gained international attention when locals with links to Syria took part in the November 2015 attacks that killed 130 people in Paris.

