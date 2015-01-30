BRUSSELS Belgian police detained four people after a series of raids across the country on Friday to dismantle a suspected recruiting cell for Syria fighters, federal prosecutors said.

The raids were not linked to the anti-terror raids earlier this month in which two suspected Islamist militants were killed in the east Belgian town of Verviers, prosecutors added.

"This concerns people who want to go to Syria and fight there. The investigation concentrates on the organisation which recruits those persons and send them to Syria," federal prosecutors said in a statement.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)