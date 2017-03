Family members hold hands as they mourn during the funeral of Belgium shooting victims, Israeli couple Emmanuel and Miriam Riva, at Kiryat Shaul cemetery in Tel Aviv May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Relatives and friends embrace during the funeral of Belgium shooting victims, Israeli couple Emmanuel and Miriam Riva, at Kiryat Shaul cemetery in Tel Aviv May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Relatives and friends mourn during the funeral of Belgium shooting victims, Israeli couple Emmanuel and Miriam Riva, at Kiryat Shaul cemetery in Tel Aviv May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

BRUSSELS Belgian authorities on Tuesday arrested a suspect in an ongoing terrorist investigation but said there was no link with Saturday's shooting at the Brussels Jewish Museum which killed three and critically wounded another.

"A person has been arrested in relation to the participation in the activities of a terrorist group. At this moment there is no link to the events from Saturday," federal prosecutors said in a written statement.

Belgian media had reported earlier that an arrest was made related to Saturday's shooting.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)