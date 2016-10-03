BRUSSELS Belgium's soccer federation has started an inquiry into allegations that several players in the country's top league bet on their own matches.

The federation said in a statement on Monday that it had begun its investigation on Sept. 29, a day after club Waasland Beveren fired keeper Laurent Henkinet for betting on a match in which he featured.

Belgian media have run reports about betting by other players in Belgium's top league.

"Several investigations have been started to see whether certain players have infringed on article 1404 of federation regulations," Belgian soccer federation (KBVB/URBSFA) said in a brief statement.

Article 1404 forbids players, managers and officials from betting on matches in which they or their club participate.

