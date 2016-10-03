Bayern beat Werder for record 13th straight time
BERLIN Bayern Munich edged past Werder Bremen 2-1 on Saturday for a Bundesliga record 13th consecutive win over them to stay three points clear at the top of the table.
BRUSSELS Belgium's soccer federation has started an inquiry into allegations that several players in the country's top league bet on their own matches.
The federation said in a statement on Monday that it had begun its investigation on Sept. 29, a day after club Waasland Beveren fired keeper Laurent Henkinet for betting on a match in which he featured.
Belgian media have run reports about betting by other players in Belgium's top league.
"Several investigations have been started to see whether certain players have infringed on article 1404 of federation regulations," Belgian soccer federation (KBVB/URBSFA) said in a brief statement.
Article 1404 forbids players, managers and officials from betting on matches in which they or their club participate.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Ken Ferris)
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's troubles away from home continued when they were held to a goalless draw at Alaves on Saturday, dropping points on the road for a second consecutive week and losing Uruguay international Jose Maria Gimenez to injury.
CAPE TOWN Wayne Parnell and Imran Tahir took three wickets each as South Africa cruised to an eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first one-day international in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.