BRUSSELS A strike of Belgian rail workers on January 6 and 7 will disrupt international high-speed trains between Belgium, Britain, France, Germany and the Netherlands, rail operators said.

Though rail unions were still in talks on Monday about whether the strike would be given the final go-ahead, all major international railway operators had updated their websites to reflect the disruptions.

High-speed rail operator Thalys, with services to France, Germany and the Netherlands, said it would cancel two late trains on Tuesday January 5, would run no trains on Wednesday January 6 and only two services late on Thursday January 7.

Eurostar, connecting Belgium and Britain, said it would be operating a limited service on the Brussels-London line terminating at Lille in northern France.

Deutsche Bahn said it would be operating bus replacement services on its route between Brussels and Cologne in Germany.

