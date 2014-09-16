BRUSSELS Belgian prosecutors are investigating a fire at a synagogue in Brussels on Tuesday, which they say was set intentionally but does not seem to have been a "terrorist attack", a spokesman said.

The blaze broke out early on Tuesday morning causing damage and lightly injuring three people in the building.

"From an initial investigation, we concluded that it was set on fire intentionally," a spokesman for the Brussels prosecutors told Reuters. "At the present stage of the investigation, we have no reason to believe that this was a terrorist attack."

On Sunday, the Jewish Museum in Brussels reopened its doors, four months after a gunman killed four people there.

French national Medhi Nemmouche is suspected of carrying out the attack after spending most of 2013 fighting in Syria with Islamist rebels, French prosecutors have said.

