LONDON Homebuilder Bellway (BWY.L) posted a 51 percent rise in full-year profit, prompting it to hike its dividend by nearly a third and to predict further increases in sales volumes and selling prices over the next year.

Bellway, which operates from over 200 sales outlets across the UK, posted a pretax profit of 67.2 million pounds in the 12 months to end-July, compared with 44.4 million last year.

That was towards the top end of market expectations, which had already edged higher after an upbeat trading update from the company in August. Forecasts ranged between 58 million and 67.7 million pounds, with the average at 63.8 million, according to 18 forecasts on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Bellway aims to continue to increase both volumes and average selling prices ... the board is confident of delivering these improvements over the next twelve months but, as ever, remains mindful of current economic uncertainties," said chairman Howard Dawe in a statement on Tuesday.

Bellway is aiming to increase the number of sites and sales volumes by up to 5 percent during the year, and said it expects further improvements in prices and margins.

UK housebuilders have trimmed the fat off their businesses in recent years as a dearth of mortgages continues to cripple housing sales, also prompting builders to shift their product mix towards more popular family-sized homes.

Housebuilders have also refocused their activities on the more lucrative market in the crowded south-east of England. Recent figures show that asking prices in the south of the country have risen over 5 percent since the start of the credit crunch, while they've fallen 9.4 percent in the north, resulting in the biggest disparity between the two regions since records began in August 2002.

Bellway had already said in August that the number of completions in the year to end-July had risen by 7 percent to 4,922, while the average selling price of homes sold rose 7 percent to 175,613 pounds, prompting it to predict forecast-beating results.

Shares in the Newcastle-based builder, which said it would pay a final dividend of 8.8 pence, closed at 677.5 pence on Monday, valuing the group at 826 million pounds. ($1 = 0.634 British Pounds)

