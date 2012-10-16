LONDON Britain's fourth biggest house builder Bellway reported a 57 percent jump in profits for the year, beating analyst expectations, and prompting it to lift its dividend.

Growth was driven by higher margins on homes completed in the prosperous south of the country on sites acquired cheaply since the economic downturn, Bellway said on Tuesday.

The average home selling price jumped 6.3 percent to £186,648, the highest the group has ever achieved, boosting margins further.

The group posted pre-tax profit of 105.3 million pounds for the twelve months to July 31, ahead of the 98 million pounds forecast by analysts in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll, and higher than the 67.2 million it made in 2011.

Bellway's profit has recovered from a low of 34.8 million in the troughs of the property bust in 2008, though is still below the highs of 234.9 million from a year earlier in 2007.

The company said it will increase its final dividend payment by 59 percent to 14p per share, up from 8.8p per share last year.

Chairman Howard Dawe praised the success of the government's NewBuy initiative, where governments and developers provide mortgage guarantees, designed to help struggling first time buyers who have been frozen out of the housing market since the 2008 financial crisis.

(Reporting By Christine Murray)