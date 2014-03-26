LONDON British housebuilder Bellway (BWY.L) posted a 73 percent rise in first-half pretax profit after it sold 25 percent more new homes, with more of them in the higher-priced southern half of England.

The company reported pretax profit of 103.8 million pounds ($171 million) for the six months to end-January on Wednesday on revenue up 40 percent to 701.1 million pounds.

It said it had made a strong start to the spring selling season, with reservation rates in the six weeks since February 1 at an average 138 per week, up from 137 a week in the first half and 133 in the same period a year ago, from 225 sites.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)