Sainsbury's highlights cost price pressure as sales edge lower
LONDON Britain's Sainsbury's on Thursday reported a slight fall in underlying quarterly sales in its core supermarkets business and cautioned over uncertainty regarding cost pressures.
LONDON British housebuilder Bellway (BWY.L) said its forward order book had risen by 36 percent to a record 924.3 million pounds, helped by strong customer demand supported by an improving economic outlook and positive mortgage market conditions.
The company also said in a trading update it sold 21 percent more homes in the year to end-July, up to 6,851 homes, at an average selling price of about 213,000 pounds, up from 193,025 pounds a year ago.
Chief Executive Ted Ayres said Bellway had increased output to satisfy demand driven by the strength of the UK housing market.
"The favourable trading environment, together with the Group's national presence and strong balance sheet, ensures that Bellway is well positioned to continue its growth strategy," he said.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle)
SHANGHAI China's central bank raised short-term interest rates on Thursday in what economists said was a bid to stave off capital outflows and keep the yuan currency stable after the Federal Reserve raised U.S. rates overnight.
SINGAPORE The long cycle of falling interest rates in Asia could be over after the U.S. Federal Reserve's third rate rise in 15 months was followed quickly by monetary tightening in the world's second-biggest economy, China.