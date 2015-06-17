LONDON London-focussed housebuilder Berkeley (BKGH.L) posted higher-than-expected earnings on Wednesday, but warned of political uncertainty ahead due to a referendum on Britain's membership of the EU due by the end of 2017.

Berkeley, which had previously said it expected to meet full-year expectations, posted a pretax profit of 539.7 million pounds in the year through April, above the 470.1 million average forecast in a Reuters poll of 13 analysts.

Shares in Berkeley jumped to a record 3,415 pence shortly after the start of trading and were up 7.6 percent at 3,399p by 0731 GMT.

The company said it welcomed the relative political stability promised by the Conservative victory in last month's national election, a result which led to its shares recording their biggest daily increase in nearly a year and a half.

The opposition Labour Party had planned a series of measures which could have cooled demand in the housing market.

However, as Prime Minister Cameron attempts to renegotiate Britain's EU membership terms ahead of a planned referendum, Berkeley Managing Director Rob Perrins warned over the looming uncertainty, saying Britain ought to stay in the 28-member bloc.

"For London to be a world city, it has to have influence, it has to remain in Europe," he told Reuters. "Europe adds value in terms of allowing us into the single market."

Berkeley, which operates at the high end of the property market, sold 3,355 homes in the past financial year, down from 3,742 the year before, although that figure included the one-off disposal of 534 properties from a rental fund.

Perrins said he expected volumes to remain roughly the same next year but added the group sees the number of homes it builds increasing by roughly 20 percent in the year through April 2017.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Paul Sandle and David Holmes)