British Airways owner IAG to buy back shares after solid results
LONDON British Airways owner IAG reported operating profit in line with expectations on Friday, and said it would increase cash returns to shareholders through a stock buyback.
Berkeley Group Holdings (BKGH.L) said despite wider economic challenges, trading was strong between November and February helped by continued demand for residential property in London and the South East.
Forward sales stood over 1 billion pounds ($1.58 billion) compared with 850 million pounds at the end of August.
Berkeley also said it was on course to increase its pre-tax profit to 220 million pounds by April 30, 2013, two years earlier than originally planned.
The firm, which sells largely to buy-to-let investors and overseas buyers, said London's appeal as a world city was underpinning sales to international buyers.
Constrained supply of higher-value houses in South East UK had also helped the firm value its houses at a higher premium.
The company, whose rivals include Persimmon (PSN.L) and Redrow (RDW.L) said it acquired 7 sites between November and February for 80 million pounds.
Berkeley said the value of its land bank would increase to about 3 billion pounds by 2015. It expected gross margin potential in its land bank to exceed 2.5 billion pounds at the end of the current fiscal year, well ahead of its estimates.
Shares of the Surrey, Britain-based company were trading up 4 pence at 1398 pence at 0821 GMT on Monday on the London Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.6312 British pounds)
Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon
LONDON Insurer and asset manager Standard Life posted a forecast-beating 9 percent rise in 2016 operating profit, helped by increasing client diversification, it said on Friday.
British property website Rightmove reported higher 2016 profit as more customers logged on to its sites to buy and sell houses, but said traffic to its website generated fewer leads for brokers as the Brexit vote dampened housing market activity.