LONDON British housebuilder Berkeley said it was on track to return 568 million pounds ($859 million) in cash to shareholders and was confident that its lack of debt and robust land holdings would help it meet expectations for its full year.

The company, which builds plush homes in London and south east England, declared it first dividend since 2008 in December and said it would return the large sum of capital to shareholders by end-September 2015.

Berkeley said the market for new homes in London and the South East was still charactised by a shortage of supply at all price levels and that it had secured forward sales in excess of 1.4 billion pounds in such an environment.

"Berkeley is currently ungeared and has a strong land bank in place, factors that give the board confidence that it will meet expectations for the year ending 30 April 2013 and its long term plan to return 13 pounds per share to shareholders," it said.

International buyer demand from places such as Singapore and China as well as a still-strong local economy have helped London to shrug off the economic gloom that has gripped the housing market in other parts of Britain.

London house prices have risen 7.1 percent over the past year compared to a 1 percent increase across the country, January data from the Land Registry showed.

Shares in Berkeley, which have risen more than 40 percent over the past year, closed at 1975 pence on Friday valuing the company at 2.59 billion pounds.

