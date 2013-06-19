LONDON British housebuilder Berkeley Group Holdings (BKGH.L) posted a 26 percent rise in full year pretax profit and said its 10-year plan to return 1.7 billion pounds to shareholders was on track.

The London-focused developer on Wednesday said pretax profit for the year to the end of April rose to 270.7 million pounds ($422.5 million) from 214.8 million in the previous year, ahead of the average analyst expectation of 261 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"A combination of 32 percent growth in earnings in the year, an increase in cash due on forward sales to over 1.4 billion pounds and continued growth of the land bank means that Berkeley remains on track to meet the first 568 million pounds milestone payment by September 2015 under its 10-year plan to return 1.7 billion pounds to shareholders," said chairman Tony Pidgley.

A strategy of buying land cheaply during the downturn and building in the more affluent areas of London and south-east England have helped Berkeley and rivals such as Barratt (BDEV.L) and Persimmon (PSN.L) stay profitable through the economic gloom.

The firm has also been further boosted by recent government pledges to support struggling British house buyers by guaranteeing billions of pounds in home loans.

Berkeley said that the value of its land bank rose 10.5 percent to 2.85 billion pounds after it invested 315 million pounds in new land during the year.

The company said it would pay an interim dividend of 59 pence per share in September 2013.

Shares in Berkeley, which have risen 20 percent since the start of the year, closed at 2,159 pence on Tuesday valuing the company at 2.76 billion pounds.

(Reporting by Rhys Jones; Editing by Paul Sandle)