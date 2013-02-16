The Berlin film festival ended on Saturday with the closing awards ceremony.

Following is the list of prize winners:

Best film (Golden Bear)

- "Child's Pose", directed by Calin Peter Netzer, Romania

Jury Grand Prix (Silver Bear)

- "An Episode in the Life of an Iron Picker", directed by Danis Tanovic, Bosnia

Best Director (Silver Bear)

- U.S. director David Gordon Green for "Prince Avalanche"

Best Actress (Silver Bear)

- Paulina Garcia for Chilean film "Gloria"

Best Actor (Silver Bear)

- Nazif Mujic for Bosnian film "An Episode in the Life of an Iron Picker"

Best screenplay (Silver Bear)

- Jafar Panahi and Kamboziya Partovi for Iranian film "Closed Curtain"

Outstanding artistic contribution (Silver Bear)

- Kazakh cameraman Aziz Zhambakiyev for "Harmony Lessons"

Alfred Bauer Prize (honouring innovation)

- "Vic + Flo Saw a Bear", directed by Denis Cote, Canada.

(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)