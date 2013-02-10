BERLIN Two adolescents' experiences of reading the French 18th century novel 'The Nun' lie at the heart of new film of Denis Diderot's book, in which a teenage girl is sent to a convent and browbeaten into taking the veil.

The first is that of director Guillaume Nicloux himself, who read the book as a youngster just as he was embarking on his own personal rebellion after a religious education. The second is that of his teenage daughter, who convinced him the story of Sister Suzanne's struggle still resonated in the modern world.

The resulting film, one of 19 competition entries at this year's Berlin film festival, is a bleak depiction of Suzanne's forced entry into religious life, the abuses and humiliations she suffers, but also the endurance of her will to return to the outside world.

Pauline Etienne, the 23-year-old Belgian actress who plays Suzanne, conveys with force the anger, confusion and vulnerability of the young nun, whose eyes blaze rebelliously beneath her veil, yet who seems trapped within her voluminous habit.

She escapes from torture and incarceration at the hands of one mother superior only to find herself subject to a fresh form of abuse in her second convent from another senior nun, played by Isabelle Huppert, who becomes infatuated and preys on her, craving her affection.

"The novel left a very strong impression on me as an adolescent ... I wanted to make a film, but tried to find the right angle," Nicloux told a press conference in Berlin. "I asked my daughter if she thought it was still relevant and she said she recognised much in it of women's situation and struggles today."

"I was worried about the anti-clerical aspect, and so wanted to go back to the essence of the story as it is, as an ode to liberty, which is something universal," he said.

Huppert's performance is unsettling.

"It is the kind of character you have to take out of the caricature ... She is a mother superior but there is nothing superior about her. What she feels for the young girls makes her very human, and God is very far from her at that time," the 59-year-old French actress said.

Diderot had a sister who went mad and died in a convent. A 1966 French adaptation of his novel was banned in France, for the way it portrayed the Catholic Church.

Another film in the festival, "In the name of", focuses on a priest's struggle with his sexuality and highlights the loneliness of a priest's life.

(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Jason Webb)