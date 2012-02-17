The Berlin film festival ends on Saturday with an awards ceremony.

Following is a list of the competition entries, the directors and main production countries. All are world premieres unless specified:

- "Barbara" by Christian Petzold, Germany

- "Bel Ami" by Declan Donnellan and Nick Ormerod, Britain (out of competition)

- "Caesar Must Die" (Cesare deve morire) by Paolo and Vittorio Taviani, Italy

- "Captive" by Brillante Mendoza, France/Philippines/Germany/Britain

- "Childish Games" (Dictado) by Antonio Chavarrias, Spain

- "Coming Home" (A moi seule) by Frederic Videau, France

- "Extremely Loud And Incredibly Close" by Stephen Daldry, U.S. (international premiere, out of competition)

- "Farewell My Queen" (Les Adieux à la reine) by Benoît Jacquot, France/Spain

- "The Flowers of War" (Jin ling Shi San Chai) by Zhang Yimou, China (European premiere, out of competition)

- "Flying Swords of Dragon Gate" by Hark Tsui, Hong Kong (European premiere, out of competition, 3D)

- "Home For the Weekend" (Was bleibt) by Hans-Christian Schmid, Germany

- "Jayne Mansfield's Car" by Billy Bob Thornton, Russia/U.S.

- "Just The Wind" (Csak a szél) by Bence Fliegauf, Hungary/Germany/France

- "Mercy" (Gnade) by Matthias Glasner, Germany/Norway

- "Meteora" by Spiros Stathoulopoulos, Germany/Greece

- "Postcards From the Zoo" (Kebun binatang) by Edwin, Indonesia/Germany/Hong Kong

- "A Royal Affair" (En kongelig affaere) by Nikolaj Arcel, Denmark/Czech Republic/Germany/Sweden

- "Shadow Dancer" by James Marsh, Britain/Ireland (European premiere, out of competition)

- "Sister" (L'enfant d'en haut) by Ursula Meier, Switzerland/France

- "Tabu" by Miguel Gomes, Portugal/Germany/Brazil/France

- "Today" (Aujourd?hui) by Alain Gomis, France/Senegal

- "War Witch" (Rebelle) by Kim Nguyen, Canada

- "White Deer Plain" (Bai lu yuan) by Wang Quan'an, China

Special Screenings:

- "Haywire" by Steven Soderbergh, U.S. (German premiere, special screening)

- "The Iron Lady" by Phyllida Lloyd (Meryl Streep received lifetime achievement Golden Bear)

