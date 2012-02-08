The 10-day Berlin film festival opens on Thursday.

This year sees over 20 films in competition, of which 18 are vying for the Golden and Silver Bears. Eighteen films will celebrate their world premieres in the main competition of the Berlinale 2012. British director and screenwriter Mike Leigh will head the jury.

Here is a look at the Berlin festival and its origins:

* When Berlin mayor, Ernst Reuter, opened the first festival, at the Titania Palast in Steglitz in June 1951, the city was still struggling to recover from World War Two.

-- The festival came into being as part of the U.S. Marshall Plan, and with help from the CIA, Berlinale chief Dieter Kosslick has revealed. It was all about bringing joy and big stars.

-- Two million "West" Germans were unemployed. Tens of thousands more huddled in makeshift camps within the city's tightly regimented borders. "Foreign" films meant, for the most part, Hollywood studio pictures.

* The first festival brought to Berliners not just a much-needed slice of glamour, but also the chance to see films from France, Sweden and Mexico. The opening film was British director Alfred Hitchcock's "Rebecca," and although he did not make the difficult journey across East German airspace, actor Joan Fontaine did, and crowds cheered her all the way from Tempelhof Airport after a long, slow flight through the air corridor that went across East German airspace.

* Stars including Gary Cooper, Sophia Loren, Gina Lollobrigida and Errol Flynn all made the effort to attend the festival during the 1950s. Hollywood productions were the most popular on display, and scooped many of the "unofficial" awards distributed in the early years.

* Only in 1958 did a jury accord top honours to a European film -- and one destined to become an all-time classic -- Ingmar Bergman's "Wild Strawberries." Berlin's affection for Americans and American cinema was symbolized by the porcelain bear bestowed on Walt Disney by a beaming Willy Brandt, then mayor of West Berlin, in 1958. By 1959, more than 50 countries were participating in the festival. Japan began sending films to Berlin in 1953, and the first international jury met in 1956 under the presidency of director Marcel Carne.

* The Berlinale is divided into different sections: Competition; Panorama; Kinderfilmfest; Perspektive Deutsches Kino; the International Forum of New Cinema; Retrospective; and Homage.

* With 274,000 tickets sold and 487,000 admissions it is considered the largest publicly attended film festival worldwide.

* Around 20 films compete for the awards called the Golden and Silver Bears.

* WHAT HAPPENED LAST YEAR:

-- The Iranian drama "Nader and Simin: A Separation" won the Golden Bear for best picture, while its cast also picked up the best actor and actress prizes on a triumphant night.

-- Farhadi paid tribute to fellow Iranian film maker Jafar Panahi, who was unable to accept Berlin's invitation to sit on the main jury after being sentenced to six years in jail and banned from making movies or travelling abroad for 20 years.

-- The runner-up film prize went to Hungarian director Bela Tarr's black-and-white "The Turin Horse," a slow-moving, bleak feature about a farmer and his daughter's forsaken lives in a windswept, isolated house.

Sources: Reuters/Variety/IMDB/www.themediabriefing (Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)