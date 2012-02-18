The Berlin film festival ended on Saturday with the closing awards ceremony.
Following is the list of prize winners:
Best film (Golden Bear)
- "Caesar Must Die", directed by Paolo and Vittorio Taviani, Italian production
Jury Grand Prix (Silver Bear)
- "Just the Wind", directed by Bence Fliegauf, Hungarian production
Best Director (Silver Bear)
- Christian Petzold for "Barbara", German production
Best Actress (Silver Bear)
- Rachel Mwanza for "War Witch", Canadian production filmed in Democratic Republic of Congo
Best Actor (Silver Bear)
- Mikkel Boe Folsgaard for "A Royal Affair", Danish production
Best screenplay (Silver Bear)
- "A Royal Affair", written by Nikolaj Arcel and Rasmus Heisterberg, Danish production
Outstanding artistic contribution (Silver Bear)
- "White Deer Plain" cinematographer Lutz Reitermeier, Chinese production
Alfred Bauer Prize (honouring innovation)
- "Tabu", directed by Miguel Gomes, Portuguese production
Special award (Silver Bear, one-off this year)
- "Sister", directed by Ursula Meier, Swiss production.
