ROME (Reuters)- Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is convinced that it would be better not to call elections in Italy at the moment, party sources said on Thursday.

Berlusconi's position is a sharp reversal. He previously said that he saw elections as the only realistic option once he resigns, which he plans to do after urgent economic reforms are approved by parliament in a few days.

(Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Catherine Hornby)