ROME, Nov 10, (Reuters)- Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's party is discussing the option of supporting a unity government led by former European commissioner Mario Monti as well

as early elections, a senior party official said on Thursday.

Fabrizio Cicchitto, head of the parliamentary group of Berlusconi's People of Freedom (PDL) party, said no final decision had been taken yet.

It was the first time that the PDL had said it would consider a unity government-- an option it has previously strongly opposed.

Italy's President Giorgio Napolitano appointed Monti as a senator for life on Wednesday, in a move widely interpreted d by the Italian media as a sign he would ask the respected economist to try to form a government as soon as Berlusconi steps down.

