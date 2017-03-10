Britain should stress jobs, prosperity in Brexit talks - Hammond
LUXEMBOURG Chancellor Philip Hammond said on Friday that Britain should prioritise jobs and prosperity in talks due to start next week on its departure from the European Union.
FRANKFURT German media group Bertelsmann (BTGGg.F) expects to raise its stake in its Random House joint venture with Pearson (PSON.L) to between 70 and 75 percent and will find a long-term partner if necessary for the rest, its chief executive told Der Spiegel.
Britain's Pearson - which currently owns 47 percent of Random House, the world's biggest general-interest publisher - said in January it may seek to sell its stake after a massive profit warning.
Bertelsmann CEO Thomas Rabe told Der Spiegel: "I expect we will raise our stake to 70 or 75 percent as long as the conditions are right."
He said any partner for the remaining stake would need to take a long-term view. "Interest is high but we don't want a partner who would soon head out of the door again," he said.
"There are many institutional investors like pension funds or family trusts who think long-term."
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
LONDON The deluge of cash poured into the euro zone economy in recent years by the European Central Bank appears to have finally resulted in solid - and more importantly, steady - economic growth, along with rising inflationary pressures.
LONDON British inflation is more sensitive to changes in the value of sterling and commodity prices than existing economic models suggest, Bank of England official Kristin Forbes said in a research paper released on Friday.