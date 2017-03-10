FRANKFURT German media group Bertelsmann (BTGGg.F) expects to raise its stake in its Random House joint venture with Pearson (PSON.L) to between 70 and 75 percent and will find a long-term partner if necessary for the rest, its chief executive told Der Spiegel.

Britain's Pearson - which currently owns 47 percent of Random House, the world's biggest general-interest publisher - said in January it may seek to sell its stake after a massive profit warning.

Bertelsmann CEO Thomas Rabe told Der Spiegel: "I expect we will raise our stake to 70 or 75 percent as long as the conditions are right."

He said any partner for the remaining stake would need to take a long-term view. "Interest is high but we don't want a partner who would soon head out of the door again," he said.

"There are many institutional investors like pension funds or family trusts who think long-term."

