Oil up on widespread OPEC deal compliance, U.S. rig count rises
NEW YORK Oil prices rose on Friday after reports that OPEC members delivered more than 90 percent of the output cuts they pledged in a landmark deal that took effect in January.
LONDON Electricals retailer Best Buy (BBY.N) has agreed to buy British partner Carphone Warehouse CPW.L out of a fast-growing U.S. mobile phone venture for over $1 billion, a person with knowledge of the deal said.
The deal, first reported by Sky News, is expected to be announced on Monday alongside news the joint venture will also close its loss-making megastores business in Britain.
The person said Carphone Warehouse would return some of the proceeds from the sale of a share in profits of Best Buy Mobile to its shareholders.
Carphone Warehouse declined to comment. Best Buy could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Mark Potter; Editing by Matt Scuffham)
LONDON A group of senior businessmen are among investors seeking to join a lawsuit against Royal Bank of Scotland saying they were misled over its massive rights issue in 2008, according to sources and court documents.
LONDON Investors expecting a deal this year in Tata Steel's talks to merge its European assets with Germany's Thyssenkrupp risk disappointment, given complications associated with the Indian-owned firm's British pension scheme.