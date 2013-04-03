A building is reflected in the glass of a Best Buy store in New York August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK Retailer Best Buy Co is offering a 30 percent discount on its current stock of Apple iPad 3 tablets in the United States, a spokeswoman for the world's largest consumer electronics chain said on Wednesday.

Retailers typically slash prices on products in the lead-up to a major launch of a new iPad or iPhone as a way of clearing old inventory, analysts have said.

"We're not discounting the price of iPad minis currently -- however, we are offering 30% off all iPad 3's right now," Best Buy spokeswoman Carly Morris said in an e-mail to Reuters.

