Best Buy Co Inc (BBY.N) named Carlson executive Hubert Joly as chief executive on Monday, hoping to tap his expertise in restructuring companies to turn around the world's largest consumer electronics chain.

The retailer, engaged in a takeover battle with founder Richard Schulze, has posted same-store sales declines in seven of the last eight quarters. It is expected to report results for the latest quarter on Tuesday.

Joly, former CEO of privately held hospitality and travel company Carlson, replaces interim CEO Mike Mikan. Joly is expected to step into his role as president and CEO in early September when his visa is secured, Best Buy said.

Joly led the restructuring and growth of Vivendi`s video game business - now part of Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI.O) - from 1999 to 2001.

He also drove the turnaround of EDS - now part of Hewlett Packard Co (HPQ.N) - in France from 1996 to 1999, Best Buy said.

Mikan was named interim CEO following the abrupt departure of CEO Brian Dunn in April during a personal conduct probe that eventually found he had engaged in an improper relationship with a female employee.

Schulze, the 71-year-old former chairman of Best Buy, informed the board earlier this month he was interested in teaming up with private equity partners to buy the company for $24 to $26 per share.

(Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan; Additional reporting by Siddharth Cavale; Editing by Matt Driskill and Jeffrey Benkoe)