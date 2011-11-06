Oil up on widespread OPEC deal compliance, U.S. rig count rises
NEW YORK Oil prices rose on Friday after reports that OPEC members delivered more than 90 percent of the output cuts they pledged in a landmark deal that took effect in January.
LONDON Online betting group Betfair BETF.L will announce the appointment of Paddy Power's PAP.I Breon Corcoran as its new chief executive this week according to media reports.
Corcoran, who is chief operating officer at the Irish bookmaker, will succeed David Yu and end Betfair's five-month search for a replacement.
Betfair, which acts as an intermediary between gamblers wanting to place a bet or offer odds to others, taking commission on their winnings, was not immediately available for comment.
The CEO appointment, first reported by Sky News on Saturday evening, is expected to reassure investors following lacklustre results.
LONDON A group of senior businessmen are among investors seeking to join a lawsuit against Royal Bank of Scotland saying they were misled over its massive rights issue in 2008, according to sources and court documents.
LONDON Investors expecting a deal this year in Tata Steel's talks to merge its European assets with Germany's Thyssenkrupp risk disappointment, given complications associated with the Indian-owned firm's British pension scheme.