LONDON Online betting exchange Betfair Group PLC plans to focus on markets where regulations are clear cut in a strategy shift set out by new chief executive Breon Corcoran on Thursday.

Betfair recently announced it would pull out of Greece and Germany because of regulatory uncertainty.

Corcoran said Betfair would become a leaner business and had already identified cost savings of 20 million pounds ($32 million).

Corcoran, previously chief operating officer at Irish bookmaker Paddy Power, joined Betfair four months ago.

"Recent regulatory developments have been challenging and we are reducing our exposure to markets with an uncertain regulatory future," Corcoran said.

"We will focus investment within regulated markets with sustainable revenues."

Underlying EBITDA from continuing operations fell 2 percent to 42.3 million pounds in the six months to October as marketing spend outweighed revenue growth.

The company said it had reviewed its dividend policy and the medium term payout target had been increased to 40 percent of profit after tax.

Launched 12 years ago, Betfair operates an exchange that allows gamblers to bet against each other rather than having a bookmaker set the odds.

Betfair had already quietly trimmed the number of languages it offers on its website, cutting around 50 people from a workforce of more than 2,000.

(Reporting by Keith Weir, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)