BA owner IAG reports profit rise, share buyback
LONDON British Airways owner IAG owner IAG (ICAG.L) said it will return 500 million euros to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
LONDON BG Group BG.L said it would review all Argentine bidders' creditworthiness before selling them gas, after the nationalisation of energy company YPF raised the risks of doing business there.
Despite its huge oil and gas reserves, Argentina is reliant on imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) to meet its energy needs, but credit ratings agency Moody's said the seizure of a 51 percent stake in YPF (YPFD.BA) from Spain's Repsol (REP.MC) announced last month made Argentina a more risky place to do business.
Moody's cut its rating on YPF, which will take over responsibility for LNG imports from state-owned energy group Enarsa, a ruling party lawmaker said late last month.
"We are committing to Argentina supply on a case-by-case basis ... Clearly the creditworthiness of these particular companies (LNG importers) will determine the commercial terms upon which we are prepared to trade," BG Chief Executive Frank Chapman told reporters on a conference call.
He added that BG sold two cargoes to Argentina in the first quarter of the year.
Any reduction in cargoes would hit Argentina hard as it is already struggling to secure the 80 cargos it has estimated it will need this year, due to high prices.
Adding to the problem, Spain's Repsol may halt the delivery of nine ships carrying LNG to Argentina in retaliation for the move on its stake in YPF, a source in the energy sector said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Tom Bergin; Editing by Will Waterman)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British plants as he discussed his potential takeover of GM's European operations during a visit to London on Friday.
LONDON British banks approved the most mortgages in a year last month and consumer borrowing saw some of its fastest growth of the past decade, industry data showed on Friday, contrasting with earlier signs of slowing momentum.