LONDON UK gas producer BG Group BG.L has said it is not planning to launch a much-anticipated sell-down of its big Brazilian oil and gas finds in the near future, according to analysts who were briefed by management during a field trip to Brazil this week.

Analyst notes from Citigroup, JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank said BG management had indicated the company planned to develop the fields itself rather than following the example of rivals Galp and Repsol, who sold down their interests.

"BG gave a pretty clear message that while an option, a partial sell-down of BG Brazil is not imminent: 'We are comfortable with current portfolio risk and have no immediate plans to do a partial IPO of BG Brazil'," Citigroup said in a research note.

A spokesman for BG declined to comment on the company's plans for the Brazil interests.

He added that while BG constantly reviewed all the assets in its portfolio, it was also happy with its current position in Brazil.

(Reporting by Tom Bergin; Editing by Mark Potter)