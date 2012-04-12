LONDON UK-based gas producer BG Group BG.L said it is in talks with Brazilian energy conglomerate A Cosan (CSAN3.SA) over the sale of its stake in Brazilian gas distributor Comgas (CGAS5.SA).

BG is in preliminary discussions over "a possible transaction" for the 60 percent stake it holds in Comgas, the company said on Thursday, without providing more details.

Shares in Sao Paulo-based Comgas, Brazil's largest gas distribution company, rose 1.4 percent on Thursday, valuing the company at around $2.75 billion.

Shares in BG, which has significant reserves in Brazil's Santos basin, were up 1.7 percent to 1,415 pence at 3.05 p.m. British time, slightly outperforming the FTSE 100 index.

