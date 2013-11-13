LONDON British oil and gas company BG Group BG.L said chief operating officer Martin Houston was leaving his role immediately, the third change at the top of the FTSE 100 group in less than a year.

BG said on Wednesday that Sami Iskander, executive vice president of operations, would take over from Houston, who will stay on at the group and help deliver the company's huge liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Queensland, Australia until he retires from BG in December 2014.

BG has also replaced its chief executive and chief finance officer over the last 12 months.

Last December, Chris Finlayson was named as BG's new chief executive. Houston had also been on the shortlist for the top job.

Simon Lowth's appointment as the company's new chief financial officer was announced in July after the previous incumbent stepped down in February.

BG in October appeared to be turning a corner after its earnings beat forecasts and it said production was set to rise, putting behind it a rocky year involving a series of unexpected downgrades to output.

(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)