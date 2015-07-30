BRUSSELS European Union antitrust regulators will decide by September 2 whether to approve Royal Dutch Shell's (RDSa.L) planned 47 billion pound ($73.25 billion) buy of BG Group BG.L to become the world's top liquefied natural gas company.

The European Commission said the Anglo-Dutch company sought approval on Wednesday. It can extend its review by 10 working days in the event Shell offers concessions or open a four-month-long full-scale investigation if the company cannot allay competition concerns.

The deal, which will help Shell compete better with world No. 1 oil major ExxonMobil (XOM.N), has already received the green light from regulators in the United States, Brazil and South Korea.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Susan Thomas)