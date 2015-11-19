EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
LONDON Investor confidence in the Royal Dutch Shell's proposed $70 billion acquisition of BG Group rose on Thursday after the merger won a key approval from Australian regulators.
The premium of Shell's combined cash and share offer to BG shares narrowed to below 9 percent on Thursday, according to Reuters data. (graphic: link.reuters.com/qyf54w)
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) earlier gave its unconditional clearance for the deal which will make Shell the world's top liquefied natural gas (LNG) trader and a key offshore oil producer.
The merger still requires the green light from Chinese regulators. Shell hopes to complete the deal by early next year.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Mark Potter)
FRANKFURT German prosecutors expect the first rulings this year in legal cases resulting from the Volkswagen emissions scandal, Automobilwoche magazine reported on Saturday.