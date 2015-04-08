LONDON Shares of BG Group jumped more than 40 percent on Wednesday after Britain's third-largest energy company by market value said it had agreed a 47 billion-pound takeover bid by Royal Dutch Shell.

The gain sent BG's shares back to levels not seen since mid-2014 and also lifted shares of rival BP, up 4.5 percent in early trading. Shell's A shares were down 2.2 percent.

"The good price tag is set to trigger some rerating across the whole sector," a Paris-based trader said.

