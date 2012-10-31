LONDON British oil and gas firm BG Group BG.L said it did not expect to grow production next year, disappointing the market, as it blamed a series of delays to projects in the North Sea, Brazil, Egypt and a scaling back of activities in U.S. shale gas.

Shares in BG, which had been scheduled to release its results on Thursday, fell 9.4 percent at 9.09 a.m. British Time on Wednesday.

The company, which is due to bring huge projects in Australia and Brazil onstream in the next three years, also said that production growth in 2012 would be 3 percent.

The setback comes after it downgraded a year-end production rate forecast in July due to an ongoing shut-down of a field in the North Sea amongst other issues.

The company posted a 16 percent rise in third quarter earnings to $1.19 billion (737.5 million pounds), just beating a consensus forecast of $1.1 billion, on production that was 5 percent higher in the quarter and helped by a robust performance in its LNG business.

BG also said on Wednesday that it had signed a $1.93 billion, 20-year agreement to supply China's CNOOC with LNG from a project in Australia.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)