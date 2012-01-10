MUMBAI BG Group BG.L has received six to seven bids for acquiring its 65 percent stake in India's Gujarat Gas (GGAS.NS), three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, in a deal valued at about $900 million (581 million pounds).

India's Adani group (ADEL.NS), state-run GAIL India (GAIL.NS), state-run Gujarat State Petroleum Corp (GSPC), and a couple of international companies are among the bidders, the sources said on Tuesday.

All the sources declined to be named as the as the process is not public.

"As we have noted previously, we have started a process aimed at evaluating the potential sale of our interest in GGCL," BG said referring to Gujarat Gas. "We will inform the market when we have something to announce."

The response to the preliminary bidding process had been better than expected and the non-binding bid would be shortlisted over the next couple of weeks, two of the sources told Reuters.

(Reporting by Prashant Mehra and Sumeet Chatterjee; Additional reporting by Sarah Young in LONDON)