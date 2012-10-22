SINGAPORE Uncertainty about the volume of gas exports the United States will allow could be delaying gas development elsewhere in the world and may contribute to a supply crunch in Asia, a senior executive of British gas company BG Group BG.L said on Monday.

A shale gas boom in the United States has sparked plans for a large liquefied natural gas (LNG) export industry, but fears that exports could feed energy prices have spurred a strong lobby to limit gas exports.

"A lot of buyers are looking at America (and asking) how much of this is going to be available, and when it is going to be available? And they are waiting a little," Martin Houston, chief operating officer of BG Group, told Reuters.

Asian buyer hope to take advantage of cheap U.S. gas prices, now around $3.60 (2.24 pounds) per million British thermal units (mmBtu), or under a third of the cost of $13 per mmBtu for spot LNG in Asia.

But buyers' "wait and see" strategy may backfire if U.S. gas exports are not allowed.

"What's happening is that other new projects, which would otherwise be pushed forward, are being pushed back," Houston said in an interview during an industry conference in Singapore.

"This may actually cause a squeeze in the market, where the market is undersupplied, if indeed the U.S. doesn't develop in the way Asia expects it to and other projects have not been pulled forward in a timely manner."

BG Group signed a 20-year contract last year with U.S.-based Cheniere Energy (LNG.A) to buy 3.5 million tonnes of LNG a year, which has received government approval.

But many other proposed LNG export facilities still await approval, and fewer than a third may come online by 2020 due to regulatory holdups, energy consultants Wood Mackenzie estimate.

AUSTRALIA EXPANSION STILL POSSIBLE

BG has not ruled out expanding its $20.4-billion Queensland Curtis Island LNG development in Australia, despite seeing a 36 percent cost increase due to a stronger Australian dollar and increased labour and raw material costs, Houston said.

"It is still something we are considering and we'll come to in due course... as to future investment it remains to be seen what the economic conditions look like," Houston said.

Besides higher costs, the company has struggled to shore up adequate gas reserves for the project and has bought gas from competitor Origin Energy (ORG.AX).

The company is now in talks with Tokyo Gas (9531.T) to buy a stake of less than 10 percent in the project.

ASIAN DEMAND GROWTH

As a seller of LNG, BG expects Asia to continue to be a strong source of demand growth.

"Asia is a fast growing market still," Houston said. "If you look at global gas demand, globally gas demand is growing at about 2.6 percent, China is growing at about 11 percent."

But he expects oil-linked prices, which have pushed Asian LNG prices well above Europe and the United States, to stay.

Top Asian LNG consumers, especially Japan, have been pushing more aggressively to scrap oil-linked natural gas prices as the high fuel cost threatens economic growth.

But there was some room for contract flexibility, Houston said. Some Japanese firms have urged suppliers to drop destination curbs on free-on-board contracts.

"As a seller of LNG into Asia we are primarily driven by the needs of our customers, so if a customer wants flexibility or wants say, seasonal weighting... then we can provide that, that's what we choose to do, that's what we do," Houston said.

(Writing by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)