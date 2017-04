LONDON British shareholder advisory firm PIRC on Thursday recommended investors vote in favour of Royal Dutch Shell's (RDSa.L) $48 billion (33.33 billion pound) acquisition of BG Group BG.L later this month.

"The rationale for the proposed acquisition has been clearly disclosed and does not raise any concerns," PIRC said in a note to investors.

