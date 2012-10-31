LONDON Oil and gas firm BG Group BG.L said investors should expect no output growth in 2013 due to project delays, deferrals and other factors, prompting a dive in its highly-rated share price that wiped out as much as a fifth of its value.

As BG sweats to bring huge new projects in Australia and Brazil onstream, analysts now question its ability to deliver on growth objectives beyond 2013, tarnishing the company's standing as a growth stock in the big oil space, which is otherwise lacking expansion profiles like BG's.

BG insisted its expectations for production beyond 2013 were unchanged.

Shares in BG, Europe's sixth-largest oil firm, fell almost 20 percent at one point to their lowest level for over a year and stood 17 percent lower at midsession, making them the biggest faller on Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE.

Surprising investors with quarterly results published a day earlier than scheduled, BG said output in 2013 would be unchanged from this year, against analyst predictions of production growth of 10 percent and above.

The company said in February it planned to increase production to more than 1 million barrels of oil equivalent (boepd) per day by 2015 from a forecast year-end rate of 720,000 boepd.

"It's deferral of production from 2013. I think we're going to see robust growth in 2014 but I think questions need to be answered by management," said Jefferies analyst Brendan Warn.

Questions about BG's ability to deliver on its plans come at a time of management change as chief executive Frank Chapman will retire next year. The company has yet to name a successor.

"As a long term investment this remains a solid company with attractive assets," Bernstein analyst Oswald Clint said.

"People looking for production growth in 2013 are deeply disappointed, but it doesn't warrant a 15 percent drop in the share price."

PROJECT DELAYS

BG blamed delays to projects in the North Sea and Brazil, a scaling back of activities in U.S. shale gas, and a project in Egypt where it was unable to slow reservoir decline, for next year's flat production forecast.

The latest setbacks follow BG's downgrade to its year-end production rate forecast in July due to an ongoing shut-down of the Elgin-Fraklin field in the North Sea. It said that production growth in 2012 would be 3 percent.

BG posted a 16 percent rise in third-quarter earnings to $1.189 billion (737.913 million pounds) on production that was 5 percent higher and helped by a robust performance in its liquefied natural gas (LNG) business. That just beat analysts' average forecast of $1.1 billion.

BG also said on Wednesday that it agreed to sell a 40 percent stake in part of its Queensland Curtis LNG (QCLNG) project to China's CNOOC (0883.HK). Analysts have been flagging that BG could sell stakes in its big projects to help fund their development.

The $1.93 billion deal includes a 20-year supply contract which BG said will make it the largest supplier of LNG to China.

Santander analyst Jason Kenney said part of the drop in BG's share price was due to the fact that investors had been expecting BG to achieve a higher price for its QCLNG stake.

"There's a lot of value in the LNG supply contract in addition to the asset sale that maybe the market is just overlooking at the minute," he said.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Erica Billingham and Andrew Callus)