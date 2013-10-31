LONDON International gas and oil producer BG Group BG.L said earnings fell 4 percent in third quarter, as expected, due to its decision to cut production in the U.S. where gas prices have been low and after it sold fewer LNG cargoes.

BG posted earnings of $1.1 billion (686.4 million pounds) in the three months to the end of September, beating analyst expectations of $944 million, on oil and gas production which was 10 percent lower.

"The primary driver for the decline in upstream volumes is the U.S., where BG Group has reduced its rig count in line with its strategy of pursuing value over volume," Chief Executive Chris Finlayson said in a statement on Thursday.

The company also said the lower production was a result of ongoing difficulties in Egypt, which accounts for about a fifth of its output, where political turmoil has held back projects and reduced the number of liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes it has to sell.

BG said that its earnings in the quarter did not fall as much as output as it moved to produce a higher proportion of more lucrative oil compared to gas relative to the same period last year.

Production would recover in the fourth quarter, BG said, helped by the return of certain North Sea projects which have been shut for maintenance and as a new field there comes onstream.

BG said in February that it expected to produce between 630,000 boed and 660,000 boed this year.

A huge new project in Australia, QCLNG, was also on track to start flowing gas around the end of the year, BG said.

Shares in BG closed at 1,245.5 pence on Wednesday. The stock has failed to recover to the levels at which it traded this time last year, when a shock output warning, the first of three output downgrades over the last year, knocked a fifth of the value off its shares in a day.

