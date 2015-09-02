BRUSSELS Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) gained EU antitrust approval on Wednesday for its 47-billion-pound acquisition of BG Group BG.L after regulators said the deal did not pose any competition issues.

The European Commission said the transaction would not grant Shell market power in oil and gas exploration, the liquefaction of gas and the wholesale supply of liquefied natural gas.

The merged company, which will be the world's top liquefied natural gas company, will be better able to compete with world No. 1 oil major ExxonMobile XCM.N.

(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)