Snap surges after IPO banks give flurry of 'buy' ratings
Shares of Snap Inc jumped over 5 percent on Monday after several of the Snapchat owner's IPO underwriters handed it badly-needed "buy" ratings.
NEW DELHI Top Indian telecommunications carrier Bharti Airtel Ltd said it would collaborate with China Mobile Ltd on growing fourth-generation (4G) mobile data services.
The two companies will also work on a joint strategy for procurement of 4G devices including smartphones, Bharti Airtel said in a statement.
Bharti Airtel operates 4G networks in some Indian cities. Operators in China and India are launching 4G on the TD-LTE technology standard, while most of the western world uses a different technology for 4G.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp wants its U.S nuclear unit to file for Chapter 11 protection from creditors as early as Tuesday, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter, seeking a quick ringfencing of losses before the Japanese parent's financial year ends.