SYDNEY BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) (BLT.L) may try and sell its one-third interest in a bauxite and alumina-making project in Guinea, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

BHP, which paid $140 million for a 33.3 percent stake in the Global Alumina Sangaredi Refinery project in the West African country in 2007, has been restructuring its aluminium division in the face of global softening in the sector. Bauxite and alumina are used to make aluminium.

The spokeswoman said the partners in the project were exploring ways to make the project "executable."

"Solutions include finding new owners, including for BHP Billiton's share in the joint venture," the spokeswoman said.

The project's other major stakeholder is U.S.-based Global Alumina GLAu.TO, which also holds 33.3 percent.

Dubai Aluminum Co owns 25 percent and Abu government investment vehicle Mubadala Development Co has 8.33 percent.

A blueprint for the project calls for development of a bauxite mine and a 3.6 million-tonne-per-year alumina refinery.

BHP announced in May it was merging its nickel and aluminium units into a single group to address cost efficiencies.

With the overhang of high inventories of aluminium and a 15 percent drop in prices since March, producers worldwide are trimming operations.

Rio Tinto (RIO.L) (RIO.AX) also signalled a retreat from its aluminium business when it unveiled plans in October to sell 13 assets, including smelters and alumina refineries -- four years after buying aluminium giant Alcan in one of the sector's biggest ever deals.

It has also scrapped plans to build an aluminium smelter in Malaysia.

