PERTH BHP Billiton CEO Andrew Mackenzie said the company is committed to getting Samarco, its iron ore joint venture in Brazil, back on its feet following a dam disaster nearly two weeks ago and has no plan to walk away from its holding.

Mackenzie said the company had not even considered leaving the joint venture, when asked whether the company would exit that holding as it did in Papua New Guinea after the Fly river was polluted with tailings from the Ok Tedi copper mine.

(Reporting by James Regan; Writing by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)