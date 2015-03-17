MELBOURNE BHP Billiton plans to spin off its aluminium, manganese, nickel, silver and some coal assets into a company called South32 in May. On Tuesday, it gave investors their first detailed look at the new company.
Assets
Australia
Worsley Alumina bauxite mine, alumina refinery
Groote Eylandt Mining Co(GEMCO) manganese mine
Tasmanian Electro Metallurgical Co(TEMCO) ferroalloy plant
Illawarra Coal - metallurgical coal mines
Cannington - the world's largest silver mine, lead, zinc
South Africa
Hillside aluminium smelter
Energy coal - four operating thermal coal mines
Hotazel - two manganese mines
Metalloys - stake in Samancor plant
Mozambique
Mozal Aluminium smelter
Brazil
MRN Mine - stake in bauxite mine
Alumar -- stakes in alumina refinery and aluminium smelter
Colombia
Cerro Matoso nickel mine and ferronickel smelter
Pro forma H1FY2015 US$mln
Revenue 4,089
Underlying EBITDA 1,065
Underlying EBIT 648
Profit after tax 306
Underlying earnings 442
Basic EPS (US cents) 5.75
Underlying EPS (US cents) 8.30
Cash flow H1FY2015
Cash from operations 929
Dividends received 131
Capital expenditure (317)
Net operating cash flow 743
Pro forma balance sheet at 31 Dec 2014
US$mln
Net debt 674
Net assets 12,950
Gearing 4.9%
Dividend: minimum 40 pct payout of underlying earnings
Reserve lives and resource lives (years)
Asset Reserve Life Resource life
Worsley Alumina 17 63
Brazil Aluminium 6 29
South Africa coal 6,6,21,23 103,12,42,34
Illawarra coal 25,2,9 41,15,43
Australia manganese 11 15
South Africa manganese 18,46 24,92
Cerro Matoso 15 37
Cannington 9 22
Sources: BHP Billiton shareholder circular, ASX information memorandum
