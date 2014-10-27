Andrew Mackenzie, CEO of BHP Billiton Ltd, speaks at the annual IHS CERAWeek conference in Houston, Texas March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

LONDON BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) (BLT.L) said on Monday that it expected to limit annual capital expenditure to $14 billion (8.70 billion British pounds) after a planned demerger next year.

The company's capital and exploration expenditure declined by 32 percent in 2014 to $15.2 billion, chief executive Andrew Mackenzie said in a presentation to investors.

"Our level of investment is expected to decline again in 2015 to $14.8 billion and be no more than $14 billion beyond the demerger," he said.

Previously, BHP had said it was targeting annual capital expenditure to below $15 billion.

BHP, the world's biggest mining company, in August announced plans to spin off operations worth roughly $16 billion to focus on its most profitable activities.

(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by David Clarke)