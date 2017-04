A logo for mining company BHP Billiton adorns a sign outside the Perth Convention Centre where their annual general meeting was being held in Perth, Western Australia, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

SYDNEY BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) BLT.L> on Tuesday warned of a continued oversupply in global iron ore markets in coming years that would keep up pressure on smaller suppliers to the global sea-traded market.

"Supply growth will continue to outpace demand growth over the next few years," Edgar Basto, asset president for BHP's iron ore division said in a prepared address to an iron ore conference in Perth, Australia.

"Incremental lower cost seaborne production will continue to displace higher cost supply... with smaller junior seaborne producers remaining under pressure," he said.

(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)